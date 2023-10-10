Rochester health center shares the importance of mental health conversations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday is World Mental Health Day, recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) because out of the different areas of public health, mental health is one of the most disregarded.

According to the WHO, 1 in 8 people are living with a mental health disorder. The most common being depression and anxiety disorders. With many around the world dealing with mental health, most do not have the means for proficient care.

Evan Hansen, certified peer mentor at Zumbro Valley Health Center and author of Into the Wind: Fighting Suicide One Step at a Time, spoke on the importance of mental health awareness and having those conversations.

“I think the more we talk about it, the more we can build empathy with one another,” Hansen said. “The more we can act as a community hand in hand, the more we can realize we’re not alone in this.”

The community liaison of Zumbro Valley Health Center, Josh Jensen, raised awareness to the resources available to those that might be struggling with mental health.

“Talk to someone, a friend, a confidant, there’s so many resources available. There are crisis base resources. There’s 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline,” he said. “There’s always someone out there who’s willing to listen and it doesn’t mean you have to take a medication, but just having someone to talk to and go through whatever you’re experiencing. It can help you progress towards a better well-being.”

