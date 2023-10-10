PEM school leaders meet; provide no comment on investigation into student misbehavior

Plainview, Minn. (KTTC) – The Plainview-Elgin-Millville school board met in closed session for nearly two hours Monday evening. There was just one item on the special meeting agenda: the investigation into student code of conduct violations, stemming from incidents occurring off-campus during the school’s homecoming week at the end of September.

Superintendent Darrin Strosahl was not present for the meeting, held in the school board room at PEM High School in Plainview at 6 p.m. October 9. Public notice of the closed meeting was given late last week. KTTC confirmed the purpose of the meeting was discuss the homecoming incidents and the district’s subsequent disciplinary actions passed on to the students involved.

Our reporting on this story began September 29, after receiving multiple viewer tips about an alleged hazing activities involving PEM students. School officials have denied any hazing activity occurred, but confirm incidents of what they are calling “unacceptable” and “violations of [school] code of conduct” put some students at risk and in unsafe situations.

PEM High School Principal Mike Walton was at the board’s meeting; however, he refused to shed any additional light on the nature of what transpired on homecoming week. Following the conclusion of the special session, KTTC also attempted to get reaction from school board members, while noting we understood the need to keep some information confidential. All members we approached would not talk to us.

Under Minnesota Statute Chapter 13D, when a public body closes a meeting, it must first explain, on the open record, what legal authority it has to close the meeting and describe what it will discuss at the closed meeting. KTTC was not permitted inside the board room when the meeting convened or when it concluded for a summary of the closed session.

The school district has hired an outside investigator to assist with its ongoing investigation.

