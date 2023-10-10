Iowa absentee voting period begins next Wednesday

Absentee voting in the November 7th special election begins Wednesday, October 18 for Iowans
Absentee voting in the November 7th special election begins Wednesday, October 18 for Iowans
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
IOWA (KTTC) – Iowans can begin early voting and casting their ballots for the 2023 City-School Election Wednesday, October 18.

October 18 marks the start of the absentee voting period and the first day Iowans can vote in person at their county election office.

County Auditors can also start mailing out absentee ballots to those who requested them.

More than 5,500 Iowans have requested an absentee ballot so far, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.

Iowans can also vote absentee by mail or in person at the polls on Election Day.

County auditors must receive your absentee ballot by 8 p.m. on Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 7.

To request an absentee ballot or track the status of your ballot or request, click here.

“We want to see every Iowan participate in the upcoming City-School Election, and the best way to be successful in voting is to have a plan for how you want to vote,” said Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. “Iowans have several secure ways to vote, including early and in-person at their county auditor’s office. Iowans should make a plan early and take the necessary steps to ensure their voice is heard this November.”

