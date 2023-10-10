How to watch the Twins game Tuesday
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Twins return home to Target Field Tuesday for Game 3 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros with the series tied 1-1.
The game will be aired on our sister station FOX 47 with first pitch at 3:07 p.m.
Pregame on FOX will begin at 2 p.m.
You can get KXLT (FOX 47) over-the-air on channel 47.
KXLT (FOX 47) is channel 8 on Charter/Spectrum.
Check your local listings for what channel FOX 47 is for your provider.
Sonny Gray (1-0 in 2023 postseason) will start on the mound for the Twins facing Cristian Javier of the Astros (first 2023 postseason start).
The Twins starting lineup and batting order for Game 3 is:
- Edouard Julien (L) DH
- Jorge Polanco (S) 2B
- Max Kepler (L) RF
- Royce Lewis (R) 3B
- Carlos Correa (R) SS
- Alex Kirilloff (L) 1B
- Matt Wallner (L) LF
- Willi Castro (S) CF
- Ryan Jeffers (R) C
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.