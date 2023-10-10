How to watch the Twins game Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Twins return home to Target Field Tuesday for Game 3 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros with the series tied 1-1.

The game will be aired on our sister station FOX 47 with first pitch at 3:07 p.m.

Pregame on FOX will begin at 2 p.m.

You can get KXLT (FOX 47) over-the-air on channel 47.

KXLT (FOX 47) is channel 8 on Charter/Spectrum.

Check your local listings for what channel FOX 47 is for your provider.

Sonny Gray (1-0 in 2023 postseason) will start on the mound for the Twins facing Cristian Javier of the Astros (first 2023 postseason start).

The Twins starting lineup and batting order for Game 3 is:

Edouard Julien (L) DH Jorge Polanco (S) 2B Max Kepler (L) RF Royce Lewis (R) 3B Carlos Correa (R) SS Alex Kirilloff (L) 1B Matt Wallner (L) LF Willi Castro (S) CF Ryan Jeffers (R) C

