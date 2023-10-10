Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the Women's Gymnastics event at the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, USA on August. 5, 1984.(AP Photo)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton is in the hospital “fighting for her life” against a “rare form of pneumonia,” according to her daughter.

Retton’s daughter, McKenna Lane Kelley, reported 55-year-old Retton has been in the ICU for about a week and is not able to breathe on her own.

She posted a photo of her mother to her Instagram story Tuesday and asked followers to donate to the family and continue to pray for Retton.

Retton won five medals at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and made history by becoming the first American woman to win gold in the individual all-around competition, according to Sports Illustrated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Century student killed in crash
UPDATE: Authorities release identity of Century High School student killed in crash
Rochester encampment
MnDOT, Rochester Police and State Patrol work to vacate encampment in northwest Rochester
Car Crash
Man taken to hospital after crash in Byron
Holy Spirit Catholic Church parishioners are now safe in Jordan.
Rochester church says parishioners in Israel are now safely in Jordan, other area Catholics remain in Israel
PEM Superintendent addresses student behavior during Homecoming Week
PEM school leaders meet; provide no comment on investigation into student misbehavior

Latest News

The operator of a combine died after it collided with a train on Monday.
Combine operator killed in collision with train, officials say
Coast Guard marine safety engineers working for the Marine Board of Investigation for the Titan...
Coast Guard says it has recovered remaining parts of submersible that imploded, killing 5
Community fights hunger at 19th annual Empty Bowls To-Go Fundraiser
Community fights hunger at 19th annual Empty Bowls To-Go Fundraiser
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Israel responds to fire from Syria with artillery and mortar