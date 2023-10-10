First Alliance Credit Union closed Monday so staff could volunteer

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – First Alliance Credit Union has hosted ‘All for One Day’ which honors Columbus Day and Indigenous People Day. First Alliance Credit Union closed its doors so staff could volunteer their time in the community. CEO Brent Rempe was our guest on Midwest Access to talk more about the event which began in 2015.

If you would like more information about First Alliance credit Union, you can visit its site here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Century student killed in crash
UPDATE: Authorities release identity of Century High School student killed in crash
Car Crash
Man taken to hospital after crash in Byron
Brock Bergey and Charles Kelley join KTTC anchor lineup.
New faces join KTTC anchor lineup
Rochester encampment
MnDOT, Rochester Police and State Patrol work to vacate encampment in northwest Rochester
Frost Forecast
Tracking seasonably cool temps and first frost potential

Latest News

The Grow Store in Rochester Grand Opening Oct. 13
Local garden store focuses on indoor growing
Dancers during the drumming.
Mayo Clinic’s Native American Resource Group hosts Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration
KTTC News at Noon
Mayo Clinic’s Native American Resource Group hosts Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration
Fireplace Safety Tips Before Winter from Energy Products and Design
Fireplace safety tips before the winter season
Not Another Zombie Apocalypse Opens Friday the 13th
Zombie dinner play opens Friday the 13th