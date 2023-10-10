Exploring open v. closed meeting rules within public bodies

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Monday evening’s Plainview-Elgin-Millville school board meeting, to discuss confidential student-related information, puts the legal parameters of a closed meeting front and center.

The special board meeting was posted on PEM’s website late last week. School board chair Julie LaBare told KTTC the meeting would go into closed session because “not public education data” would be discussed.

According the Minnesota Department of Administration, when a public body closes a meeting, it must explain what legal authority it has to close the meeting and describe what it will discuss at the closed meeting (Minnesota Statutes, section 13D.01, subdivision 3).

In other words, a public body must do three things:

Make a statement on the record.

Give the specific statutory section that requires or permits the meeting to be closed or identify in some way the statutory authority requiring or permitting a closed meeting.

Specifically describe what will be discussed at the closed meeting which requires more than just identifying possible discussion issues.

Here’s a look at what meetings are required to be closed under the state’s Opening Meeting Law:

Alleged victims or mandated reporters of criminal sexual conduct, domestic violence, or maltreatment

Active criminal investigations

Law Enforcement officer misconduct

Not public education data

Not public health data

Not public medical data

Not public welfare/mental health data

An individual’s medical records

Preliminary consideration of allegations or charges, but the meeting must be open at employee’s request

This is a list of meetings that may be closed, should a public body choose to do so:

Meetings closed as expressly authorized by statute

Meetings closed as permitted by the attorney-client privilege

Meetings that discuss:

Labor negotiations

Employee performance evaluations, but the meeting must be open at employee’s request

Certain property transactions (asking price for property, review of confidential appraisals, develop offers or counteroffers)

Certain security matters

Additionally, closed meetings, except those closed by attorney-client privilege, must be recorded.

