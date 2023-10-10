Cool sunshine today and Wednesday; Rain and gusty wind late week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cool sunshine is the rule again today as high pressure slowly moves through the Upper Midwest. After a frosty start to the day, early October sunshine will help warm temperatures to the mid-50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds will remain fairly light throughout the day.

Expect mostly sunny skies today with high temps in the mid-50s. (KTTC)

Under mainly clear skies tonight, temperatures will fall off quickly, reaching the low 30s after midnight. Widespread frost is expected in the area with a light southwest breeze.

Wednesday will be another bright and pleasant day in our area. In fact, it may be the best weather day of the week because we’ll enjoy abundant sunshine throughout the day and high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. The winds will be a bit lighter than in recent days, coming from the east around five to ten miles per hour.

High temps will be in the 50s, several degrees cooler than the seasonal average. (KTTC)

Clouds will thicken Wednesday night as a storm system approaches from the southwest. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s, several degrees warmer than the frosty nights in the first half of the week.

Expect cloudy skies with light rain developing during the day Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low 50s with a gusty, cold easterly breeze that will reach 30 miles per hour.

Rain will continue through the day on Friday, falling heavily at times. Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s and low 50s for most of the day and that cold easterly wind will certainly add a chill, gusting to 35 miles per hour. Rainfall totals for Thursday and Friday will range from an inch to three inches in the area.

After a couple of days of sunshine, we'll have cloudy, windy, and cool weather with rain showers. (KTTC)

Isolated showers will taper off early Saturday and the bulk of the day will be dry, but gray and blustery. High temperatures will be in the low 50s with a cold northeast breeze.

There will be widespread rain chances on Thursday and Friday to go with gusty, cool winds. (KTTC)

Rainfall totals of two inches or more will be possible in much of the area this week. (KTTC)

There may be a few breaks of sunshine on Sunday as the storm system pulls away from the area. High temperatures will be around 50 degrees with a harsh north breeze.

High temps will be slightly cooler this weekend. Overall, expect highs in the 50s for the next week or two. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Beautiful blue sky will be the rule today and Wednesday as we enjoy seasonably crisp, cool weather. Expect frost Wednesday morning. Clouds, rain, and gusty winds will impact the area Thursday and Friday. A couple of inches of rain will be possible before the weekend. #weatherman #weather #kttcwx #minnesota ♬ Mr. Blue Sky - Electric Light Orchestra

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.