Community fights hunger at 19th annual Empty Bowls To-Go Fundraiser

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The inflated cost of groceries has made acquiring food difficult for some in southeast Minnesota, but one organization aims to help address the problem.

Channel One Regional Food Bank hosted its 19th annual Empty Bowls To-Go Fundraiser on Tuesday, October 10th.

This event has been one of the organization’s signature fundraising events. Between 11 am and 2pm, as well as 4pm to 6pm, people in attendance who preordered, received an order of soup and bread to go along with a homemade bowl donated by members of the Rochester community.

This event is one of the most important for the organization, as Executive Director Virginia Witherspoon Merritt says Channel One is seeing a historic level of need in the last few months.

“Over seven thousand of people’s neighbors are coming to the Channel One food shelf every day and throughout the month, because people simply can’t afford inflationary costs of groceries. So, not only is the funding great but it’s also great to have the community come out and show their support for the organization,” Merritt said.

All proceeds from the event go back to the organization to help in its efforts to distribute food across fourteen different counties in southeast Minnesota.

