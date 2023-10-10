Authorities urge caution, patience when sharing the road with farm equipment amid harvest season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With harvest season in full swing, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (MDPS) is urging motorists to use caution and patience when sharing the road with farm equipment.

Farm equipment is large and heavy, making it difficult for operators to accelerate, slow down and stop. Equipment can also create blind spots, making it hard for operators to see approaching vehicles.

The most recent data from the MDPS shows from 2020-2022, there were close to 400 crashes involving farm equipment, resulting in six deaths and nearly 140 injuries.

According to Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson, when drivers are behind farm equipment, don’t assume the operator can see the vehicle and be patient.

“When there’s a line of traffic, backed up behind the farm machinery, they’ll pull over and let everybody pass by, just to make sure everyone passes safely,” Sgt. Christianson said. “We’ll have a line of cars and then a car will make a pass. That’s when we see side crashes with cars traveling the same direction or head-on collisions.”

Authorities also advise that drivers watch for roadway debris dropped by farm equipment and trucks. It’s safer to brake or drive through debris than to veer into oncoming traffic or off the road.

Sgt. Christianson said it’s important that farmers make sure their equipment is in good working condition with lights and flashers to increase visibility.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.