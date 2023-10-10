Athlete of the Week: Abubakar Mohamed

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Abubakar Mohamed had a fantastic week for John Marshall Boys Soccer. He posted three goals and five assists in two games.

“Just like the boys being around me,” said Abubakar. “Just like the positive -- everyone around me being positive. Coach Abdul’s helped me a lot.”

The senior is a third-year captain for the Rockets.

“Right now, I’m so fortunate and lucky to have him in my high school soccer program,” mentioned head coach Abdul Noor.

Mohamed has been a key piece in turning the soccer program’s culture around over his past four years.

“Having those freshmen on the field, you can’t make them hate the sport before they love it,” added Mohamed. “We just have to make sure they love the sport, practice, game time, they just have to enjoy it.”

The Rockets’ last loss to rival, Century, was the ignition to success.

“And in that game, hopefully, it gave us a wake-up call, and we have to reunite it. He’s a great team player,” noted Noor. “Likes to help his teammates. Bring and show that leadership not only vocally or talking, but he contributes that on the field.”

Closing the season with nine straight wins, the Rockets secured their first shared title of the Big 9 Conference since 1996.

“It’s crazy to think that I wasn’t even an idea before the last time John Marshall won the Big 9, and now I’m witnessing,” spoke Mohamed. “I’m playing for the team that won the Big 9.”

Now the desire for more wins starts in the section tournament hosting Owatonna.

“He’s always been ready for this moment. And this year, this year... he’s leaving us a great experience for us, and hope another positive outcome can come better than that Big 9 conference title we have,” finished Noor.

