Athlete of the Week: Abubakar Mohamed

By Nik Speliopoulos
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Abubakar Mohamed had a fantastic week for John Marshall Boys Soccer. He posted three goals and five assists in two games.

“Just like the boys being around me,” said Abubakar. “Just like the positive -- everyone around me being positive. Coach Abdul’s helped me a lot.”

The senior is a third-year captain for the Rockets.

“Right now, I’m so fortunate and lucky to have him in my high school soccer program,” mentioned head coach Abdul Noor.

Mohamed has been a key piece in turning the soccer program’s culture around over his past four years.

“Having those freshmen on the field, you can’t make them hate the sport before they love it,” added Mohamed. “We just have to make sure they love the sport, practice, game time, they just have to enjoy it.”

The Rockets’ last loss to rival, Century, was the ignition to success.

“And in that game, hopefully, it gave us a wake-up call, and we have to reunite it. He’s a great team player,” noted Noor. “Likes to help his teammates. Bring and show that leadership not only vocally or talking, but he contributes that on the field.”

Closing the season with nine straight wins, the Rockets secured their first shared title of the Big 9 Conference since 1996.

“It’s crazy to think that I wasn’t even an idea before the last time John Marshall won the Big 9, and now I’m witnessing,” spoke Mohamed. “I’m playing for the team that won the Big 9.”

Now the desire for more wins starts in the section tournament hosting Owatonna.

“He’s always been ready for this moment. And this year, this year... he’s leaving us a great experience for us, and hope another positive outcome can come better than that Big 9 conference title we have,” finished Noor.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Century student killed in crash
UPDATE: Authorities release identity of Century High School student killed in crash
Car Crash
Man taken to hospital after crash in Byron
Brock Bergey and Charles Kelley join KTTC anchor lineup.
New faces join KTTC anchor lineup
Rochester encampment
MnDOT, Rochester Police and State Patrol work to vacate encampment in northwest Rochester
Frost Forecast
Tracking seasonably cool temps and first frost potential

Latest News

KTTC AOTW - Abubakar Mohamed
Beau Wiersma looks on as his Kingsland Knights teammates are announced.
Local Sports 10/7
Local Sports 10/7
Local Sports 10/5
Local Sports 10/5