Adult & Teen Challenge Gala Oct. 12

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The 10th annual Rochester Gala is happening on Thursday, October 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Rochester International Event Center. The event is hosted by the Adult & Teen Challenge of Minnesota (MNTC).

MNTC’s mission is to assist men, women and teens in gaining freedom from chemical addictions and other life-controlling problems by addressing their physical, emotional and spiritual needs. David Hunter is the Center Director for MNTC and talked to Midwest Access Tuesday to talk more about the event.

If you would like to contact MNTC you can reach its website here or by phone at (507) 218-3460

