4 Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies taken to hospital following fire during law enforcement training, officials say

Officials say four Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies were taken to hospital following a fire...
Officials say four Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies were taken to hospital following a fire during law enforcement training.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a fire during a “training incident” north of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries, according to Deputy David Yoo, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.

A KTLA helicopter over the scene showed firefighters spraying water into the smoking rear of a parked semi trailer.

Firefighters were dispatched to the law enforcement training facility, near a county jail, at 9:41 a.m., said Fred Fielding, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. They arrived 11 minutes later to find a blaze but the deputies had already been taken to the hospital.

Castaic is roughly 35 miles (55 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Century student killed in crash
UPDATE: Authorities release identity of Century High School student killed in crash
Rochester encampment
MnDOT, Rochester Police and State Patrol work to vacate encampment in northwest Rochester
Car Crash
Man taken to hospital after crash in Byron
Holy Spirit Catholic Church parishioners are now safe in Jordan.
Rochester church says parishioners in Israel are now safely in Jordan, other area Catholics remain in Israel
Firefighters worked the scene off of County Road 9 much of Tuesday afternoon.
State Fire Marshal completes investigation into Eyota Fire

Latest News

Dang claims that after she and a fellow participant got engaged, they flew to Mexico for a...
Woman sues ‘Love is Blind’ over alleged sexual assault, false imprisonment
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
Biden to condemn Hamas brutality in attack on Israel and call out rape and torture by militants
Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa reacts after hitting an RBI single during the fourth inning of...
How to watch the Twins game Tuesday
Twins host Astros Today at 3 p.m.