Zombie dinner play opens Friday the 13th

By Silentia Slaboch
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –'Not Another Zombie Apocalypse’ is the new murder mystery musical opening Friday October 13 at the Mantorville Theatre Company. The performance also includes a 3-course meal courtesy of the Hubbell House. Evening shows will have doors open at 6 p.m. and matinee shows on Sunday start at 12:30 p.m. Director Jeremy Kittleson was our guest on Midwest Access Monday to talk more about the show.

If you would like to make reservations, you need to pre-purchase at least 48 hours prior to shows for Friday and Saturday and 72 hours prior to shows on Sunday. All tickets are $45. If you would like more information about the show, you can contact its website here.

