Zombie dinner play opens Friday the 13th

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –'Not Another Zombie Apocalypse’ is the new murder mystery musical opening Friday October 13 at the Mantorville Theatre Company. The performance also includes a 3-course meal courtesy of the Hubbell House. Evening shows will have doors open at 6 p.m. and matinee shows on Sunday start at 12:30 p.m. Director Jeremy Kittleson was our guest on Midwest Access Monday to talk more about the show.

If you would like to make reservations, you need to pre-purchase at least 48 hours prior to shows for Friday and Saturday and 72 hours prior to shows on Sunday. All tickets are $45. If you would like more information about the show, you can contact its website here.

