State Fire Marshal completes investigation into Eyota Fire

Oct. 9, 2023
EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Five structures were damaged on Monday, October 3rd after a barn fire.

A large barn was destroyed in the fire. Three nearby silos and another outbuilding were damaged.

The State Fire Marshal has completed its investigation into what happened.

While the Marshal is unable to determine the exact cause of the fire due to the age of the structures, authorities believe an angle grinder to be the cause, a tool that can give off sparks when in use.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Department says for their investigation, the case is closed.

