Mural honoring Dakota people unveiled in Red Wing

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – More than 200 people attended a mural dedicated to the Dakota people in Red Wing Monday, as part of an Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration.

The mural is part of the Honoring the Dakota Project, meant to bridge the communities of Prairie Island and Red Wing. Goodhue County, the city of Red Wing and Red Wing Arts are just some of the partners in the project. The mural took a year to plan through a series of meetings.

The large mural is on the side of a city-owned building located at West 3rd and Bluff Streets, right off the Eisenhower Bridge of Valor, near the He Mni Can (“Barn Bluff”). It features Chief Red Wing, bison, bald eagles, a sturgeon and a turtle.

Colorado-based Native artists, Jeremy Fields and Collins Provost Fields of Thrive Unltd, were chosen by Prairie Island Indian Community to create a mural that depicts the project’s theme of “Mitakuye Owasin” (“We are all related”).

According to Honoring Dakota Project Community Engagement Coordinator Nicky Buck, each part of the mural symbolizes a part the Dakota heritage.

“Chief Red Wing is looking through his valley,” Buck said. “That’s He Mni Can, our sacred healing hill. My great-grandmother was actually born at the base of this in a tipi. That’s our rich history and culture here. We are in our original homeland.”

The event also included “Wopida” (a connection of all beings including the Great Spirit through the giving of thanks) gift-giving. Following the ceremony, the community walked together to the Red Wing Public Library for a celebratory meal.

There was also a drum circle and speakers commemorating the day.

Buck said Red Wing has been recognizing Indigenous People’s Day since 2014.

“Red Wing has actually been ahead of the game,” she said. “What this means is for the first time ever, we’re being acknowledged as a participating member of this community.”

Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan also spoke at the event.

