MnDOT, Rochester Police and State Patrol work to vacate encampment in northwest Rochester

Rochester encampment
Rochester encampment(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Multiple agencies worked together Monday to vacate an encampment where unsheltered people were living.

The encampment was located near the Hwy 52 off-ramp on Civic Center Drive, near Cascade Creek. According to MnDOT, the encampment was not suitable for humans to live in.

MnDOT released the following statement regarding the removal of the encampment:

MnDOT is working with a contractor to remove property from state right-of-way in Rochester. Highway right-of-way is not a safe or suitable place for human beings to live.

We worked with organizations that assist people who are experiencing homelessness to visit the site in advance to offer connections to services with local organizations that offer support and safer alternatives for housing.

MnDOT provided people at this site with 72 hours’ notice of our intention to close it. People were able to remove items or move items in advance.

People experiencing homelessness is a community concern, and MnDOT closely coordinates with local service providers and state and county partners to provide information, support and alternatives to people at the site prior to the removal.

Mike Dougherty, MnDOT Director of Communications, Public Engagement

