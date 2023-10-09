Mayo Clinic’s Native American Resource Group hosts Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration

By Charles Kelley and Megan Zemple
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic’s Native American Resource Group hosted an Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration Monday in Rochester.

The celebration kicked off at noon in Peace Plaza downtown and featured youth speakers, drummers, singers and dancers. Mayor Kim Norton read a land acknowledgment to the people and made a gesture for the Indigenous people of Rochester.

“Now, therefore I Kim Norton, mayor of the city of Rochester to hereby proclaim every year on the second Monday of October as indigenous Peoples’ Day in Rochester,” she said. “And encourage all community members to honor and celebrate the contributions of the Native Americans and Indigenous peoples.”

Mayo Clinic Patient Experience Ambassador Valerie Decora Guimaraes. She works primarily with Native American patients. She said the event has been a tradition for years.

“Initially, we wanted it to be a more somber ceremony,” she said. “But now, we have entered a celebratory phase. We are so happy there are a lot of people here today. We are happy to help Native American patients, wherever they are, seek health and healing.”

Mayo Clinic's Native American Resource Group hosts Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration
