Litter Bit Better accepting Fall Sweep volunteers

Litter Bit Better is looking for volunteers
Litter Bit Better is looking for volunteers(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Litter Bit Better team is hosting the Litter Bit Better Fall Sweep Edition while it takes part in the Fall Festival of Care.

The team is asking for volunteers to participate in litter prevention during the trash collection event running from October 11-18 or joining the Adopt-A-Spot volunteer list.

Registration is now open. Volunteers are encouraged to collect litter anytime during the week of October 11-18.

Trash bags and recycling bags are provided, all volunteers have to do is pick a time and place to pick up the litter.

You can register and find more information here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Century student killed in crash
UPDATE: Authorities release identity of Century High School student killed in crash
Brock Bergey and Charles Kelley join KTTC anchor lineup.
New faces join KTTC anchor lineup
Frost Forecast
Tracking seasonably cool temps and first frost potential
Morning Temps
First frost the season possible tonight, likely early this week
Car Crash
Man taken to hospital after crash in Byron

Latest News

Holy Spirit Catholic Church parishioners now in Jordan - clipped version
Holy Spirit Catholic Church parishioners are now safe in Jordan.
Rochester Church says parishioners in Israel are now safely in Jordan
Rochester encampment
MnDOT, Rochester Police and State Patrol work to vacate encampment in northwest Rochester
Iowa Flag on Map of the state of Iowa
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor Israel