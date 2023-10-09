Litter Bit Better accepting Fall Sweep volunteers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Litter Bit Better team is hosting the Litter Bit Better Fall Sweep Edition while it takes part in the Fall Festival of Care.

The team is asking for volunteers to participate in litter prevention during the trash collection event running from October 11-18 or joining the Adopt-A-Spot volunteer list.

Registration is now open. Volunteers are encouraged to collect litter anytime during the week of October 11-18.

Trash bags and recycling bags are provided, all volunteers have to do is pick a time and place to pick up the litter.

You can register and find more information here.

