Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor Israel

Iowa Flag on Map of the state of Iowa
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IOWA (KTTC) – Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) has ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff immediately on Monday until sunset on Sunday, October 15.

The lowering of flags is to honor the lives lost in the attacks by Hamas against Israel, which includes at least 9 Americans dead.

“Iowans mourn for the families of those killed by Hamas in Israel. Hamas’ brutality knows no bounds, with reports of Holocaust survivors, women, and children taken by Hamas militants from their homes as hostages or brutally murdered,” Reynolds said. “Today and every day, Iowa stands in solidarity with Israel and their right to defend themselves.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff on the State Capitol Building, in displays in the Capitol Complex, on all public buildings, ground and facilities throughout the state.

