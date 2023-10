ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Brent Buchan CEO of Energy Products and Design dropped by Midwest Access Monday to discuss fireplace safety tips.

Energy Products and Design is located at 497 37th Street NE in Rochester. The store specializes in fireplaces, stoves and inserts.

If you would like more information, you can contact the website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.