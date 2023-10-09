Cool sunshine and frost early week; rain chances later this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week on a bright and cool note as a cool Canadian air mass under high pressure brings tranquil sunshine to the area. Under a mostly sunny sky today, high temperatures will be in the mid-50s, almost ten degrees below the seasonal average. A brisk northwest breeze will make things feel a bit cooler than that at times.

Clear skies tonight and very light northwest winds will create the perfect setup for widespread frost in the area. Overnight low temperatures will certainly be cold enough for that, as readings will briefly dip into the low 30s in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

The afternoon hours on Tuesday will be bright and pleasant, for the most part. Expect high temperatures in the mid-50s tomorrow with a slight northwest breeze.

After a somewhat frosty morning on Wednesday, a few thin, high clouds will trickle into the region ahead of an approaching storm system. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with a southeasterly breeze.

The end of the week will be cloudier and unsettled. There will be a chance of light rain showers, especially in the afternoon hours on Thursday with a gusty easterly breeze. High temperatures will be in the low 50s.

The windiest, wettest day of the week will be Friday. We can expect a gray and wet day that will feature occasional rain throughout the day with raw, gusty, cool winds. High temperatures will be in the low 50s with northeast winds that will gust beyond 30 miles per hour.

Showers will taper off early on Saturday with a cool breeze hanging around behind the storm system. High temperatures will be in the low 50s and it will feel even colder than that because of those harsh winds.

Cloud cover will slowly break up on Sunday, allowing us to enjoy some sunshine during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 50s with a cool north breeze that will be a bit gusty at times.

