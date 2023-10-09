Rochester Church says parishioners in Israel are now safely in Jordan
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A group of parishioners from Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Rochester were on a pilgrimage to Israel when Hamas attacked.
According to Holy Spirit’s Facebook page, the parishioners have safely crossed into Jordan and will stay there until their scheduled return later in October.
The announcement was made Monday.
