Brisk temperatures and rain chances this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures finally dropped into the 30s for the first time this fall season Monday morning and we could see temperatures in the 30s the next several mornings.

A “Frost Advisory” will be in effect from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. for all SE MN and NE IA. Temperatures will get close to the lower 30s, so there could a chance that our advisory does get upgraded to a “Freeze Warning” if skies clear enough overnight.

Our next weather-maker will move into the region on Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day on Thursday and again on Friday. Conditions should dry out by the weekend.

Rainfall amounts across the region could reach over 0.50″ for most areas. Current long-range models are suggesting around 0.50-1.25″ of rainfall across SE MN and NE IA.

