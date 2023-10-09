B’nai Israel Synagogue rabbi says Saturday’s attacks on Israel were ‘acts of terror’

By Eric Min
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Israeli and Jewish people in Rochester and around the world are grieving and mourning the lives lost and still in danger after Hamas’s unprecedented attack on Saturday, October 7.

B’nai Israel Synagogue’s Rabbi Michelle Werner said the violence that happened in the country were acts of terrorism.

She said Hamas threatened the lives of Israeli civilians and children on top of hurting the country’s soldiers.

“Israelis are talking in terms of this is their 9/11; this is their Pearl Harbor; this is something absolutely that cannot be explained or condoned in any way.”

B'nai Israel Synagogue Rabbi Michelle Werner

Rabbi Werner said the best way locals can help Israelis is acknowledging the gravity of what happened. She recommends being with them in their time of need.

“Really the best thing to do is to be an ally, to demonstrate concern, and just to speak in terms of acknowledging and reinforcing that this event is like Israeli September 11th.”

B'nai Israel Synagogue Rabbi Michelle Werner

According to Rabbi Werner, what is happening is not a political nor religious situation. She said what Hamas committed on Saturday was terrorism.

“If you read the Quran, the way they are engaging these acts is in violation of Islamic law. This is terror. This is not religion. There is no world in which there is any reason why children should suffer for the inhumanity of adults.”

B'nai Israel Synagogue Rabbi Michelle Werner

The B’nai Israel Synagogue said it prays for peace in the Middle East, and stands against terrorism.

