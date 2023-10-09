Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old from North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert shortly before 4 p.m. Monday for 4-year-old Paisley Grayson.

Durham police said the girl is 3 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. She has orange hair, blue eyes and is believed to be wearing white jean shorts with a plain white T-shirt.

Officials believe Paisley may be with 37-year-old Mitchell Grayson, who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair with hazel eyes and may be wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black work pants, according to officials. He has tattoos on his leg, back, chest and both arms.

Police said Paisley and Mitchell Grayson may have left an address on Angier Avenue in Durham in a gray 2000 Chevrolet Astro van with North Carolina license plate HFS7433. The phrase, “Take a picture it will last longer,” is written on the back of the vehicle.

They may be headed to Moravian Falls, North Carolina, or toward South Carolina.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the Durham Police Department at 919 560-4434 or dial 911.

