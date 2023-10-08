St. Luke’s Episcopal Church held blessing of the animals

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church hosted a blessing of the animals on Sunday.

The event is celebrated throughout the world around the time of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi on October 4.

It recognizes that all creatures deserve to be blessed just as humans do.

Each pet was read an individual blessing and those who attended had chances to mention pets at home and those that have passed.

