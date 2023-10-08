Rochester’s new Rainbow Choir rehearses for their first concert

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Peace United Church of Christ in Northeast Rochester started its new Rainbow Choir’s first rehearsal on September 17.

The choir is an inclusive gathering for people of all identities to come together and have fun making music.

The ensemble consists of singers of ages 18 and above. Anyone is encouraged to participate, and no audition or experience is required to join.

Peace’s Music and Programming Director Dylon Starr said the choir will focus on performing pop songs that spread positivity.

He said the Rainbow Choir is one of his favorite activities.

“I love it. And like to end my work day here with the rainbow choir in the afternoon fills me with a lot of energy. I think it does the same thing for the people in the group. We're smiling all the time and having a good time. And today, we are gonna be adding choreography, so we are gonna be moving as well.”

The Rainbow Choir meets every Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Peace United Church of Christ.

