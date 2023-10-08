Little Thistle Brewery hosts 4th annual Fall Music and Makers Market

Little Thistle Brewery hosts 5th annual Fall Music and Makers Market
Little Thistle Brewery hosts 5th annual Fall Music and Makers Market(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Little Thistle Brewery hosted a fall-themed Music and Makers Market Sunday at its patio.

The market featured more than fifty local artists and crafters as vendors.

This is its 4th annual event and was held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Products sold included mittens, hats, jewelry, woodworks, cosmetics, paintings, and more.

2 Cavemen Grill’in was the event’s food truck vendor, and free-flowing beer served by Little Thistle.

“Organizing these art markets, which I have done for a lot of years in this community, makes my heart full. I love to bring artists together to help them show their art to the community, and so it’s one of my greatest pleasures. I am thrilled with the weather too, so I hope everybody comes out and celebrate this day with us.”

Fall Music and Makers Market Organizer Melissa Eggler

The market organizer said a bigger art market is coming in spring and it will support the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

