Frost possible tonight; Fall temperatures continue this week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed a beautiful fall day across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa today and more fall weather is expected this week. Tonight, our area could see the potential for the first frost of the season. A Frost Advisory will be in effect for the entire KTTC viewing area from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday. Temperatures overnight will be in the mid to upper 30s with partly cloudy skies and light north winds at 5-10 mph.

Frost Advisory tonight
The better opportunity for widespread frost will be Monday night and Tuesday night as temperatures fall into the low 30s with clear skies and light winds.

Frost Forecast
Fall weather will be in full swing this week as below-normal temperatures in the 50s continue. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-50s Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. A mix of sun and clouds is expected Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Upcoming rain chances
We are keeping an eye on a late week next weather-maker, which is expected to bring isolated to scattered showers to our area on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

7-day forecast
