First frost the season possible tonight, likely early this week

Chance for showers arrives later this week
David's Sunday Morning Forecast
By David Burgett
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The beginning of the new week started with calm conditions and low temperatures near the average for mid-October, which is in the low 40s. Throughout the day you can expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies throughout Olmsted County with winds changing this morning from the southeast to the north around 6-9 mph. Today’s high will be in the mid-50s and overnight lows will be in the mid to low 30s.

Sunday Outlook
Sunday Outlook(KTTC)

Throughout the first half of the week, there is a strong possibility of seeing the first frost of the season. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 30s through Wednesday morning, while sky conditions remain mostly clear. In order for frost to form you need to have temperatures range from 32-37 degrees with clear skies and light winds.

Morning Temps
Morning Temps(KTTC)

The chance for rain returns towards the late half of the week when the next low-pressure system rolls through the area. As of right now, the rain will start in the early evening hours on Thursday, according to the latest model guidance, with those isolated showers lasting through Saturday becoming more stray. High temperatures will continue to remain below average for this week in Olmsted County.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

