Century High School student dies in vehicle accident

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Century High School student died in a car accident Saturday.

The news was released in an email sent to families Saturday. Superintendent Kent Pekel said he is not able to share additional details at this time, and they considered canceling the homecoming dance, but given the time they were notified of the student’s death, it was not a viable option.

Pekel stated grief counselors are available for students who need support during this difficult time.

The entire email can be found below:

Dear Rochester Public Schools Parents, Guardians, and Staff, Earlier this evening we learned of a Century High School student who died in a car accident late this afternoon. We are unable to provide more information at this time. In light of this tragic loss, we considered canceling the homecoming dance at Century High School this evening, but given the time at which we found out about the student's death, canceling the dance was not a viable option. In addition, we decided to go forward with the dance because that gives us the opportunity to provide students with support and the chance to be together at what may be a difficult time for some students. Century counseling and social work staff have joined us at the school tonight and will provide support to students as needed. We are thinking of the family and friends of the Century student who lost their life this evening, and we will provide additional information and assistance in the days ahead.



