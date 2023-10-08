Century High School student dies in vehicle accident

Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Century High School student died in a car accident Saturday.

The news was released in an email sent to families Saturday. Superintendent Kent Pekel said he is not able to share additional details at this time, and they considered canceling the homecoming dance, but given the time they were notified of the student’s death, it was not a viable option.

Pekel stated grief counselors are available for students who need support during this difficult time.

The entire email can be found below:

Dear Rochester Public Schools Parents, Guardians, and Staff,

Earlier this evening we learned of a Century High School student who died in a car accident late this afternoon. We are unable to provide more information at this time.

In light of this tragic loss, we considered canceling the homecoming dance at Century High School this evening, but given the time at which we found out about the student's death, canceling the dance was not a viable option. In addition, we decided to go forward with the dance because that gives us the opportunity to provide students with support and the chance to be together at what may be a difficult time for some students. Century counseling and social work staff have joined us at the school tonight and will provide support to students as needed.

We are thinking of the family and friends of the Century student who lost their life this evening, and we will provide additional information and assistance in the days ahead.


Kent Pekel, Rochester Public Schools Superintendent

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested for possessing drugs in his vehicle in Rochester Tuesday night.
Car drug bust in Rochester Tuesday night
Steven Hart
Rochester man found guilty for shooting 15-year-old
Fire
One taken to hospital after Eyota house fire
handcuffs
Arrest made in Olmsted County Fairgrounds shooting Labor Day weekend
Brock Bergey and Charles Kelley join KTTC anchor lineup.
New faces join KTTC anchor lineup

Latest News

Families get a closer look at Soldiers Field construction
Families get a closer look at Soldiers Field construction
Oktoberfest suicide prevention event draws crowd in Rochester
Oktoberfest suicide prevention event draws crowd in Rochester
Oktoberfest suicide prevention event draws crowd in Rochester
Rochester veteran hockey program aims to foster camaraderie, looking for new members
Rochester veteran hockey program aims to foster camaraderie, looking for new members