5th Annual ‘NerdinOut Con’ held at Mayo Civic Center

By Eric Min
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s 5th annual “NerdinOut Con” was hosted at the Mayo Civic Center on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The “NerdinOut Con” was Rochester’s own local Comic Con that had something for everyone.

The family-friendly gathering had merchandises and activities from a wide variety of movies, anime, TV shows, games, and comics.

The pop culture expo had many visitors with diverse cosplays including Power Rangers, Godzilla, and Star Wars.

NerdinOut Con’s Founder and Promoter Brad Vigesaa says the event celebrates and uplifts everyone’s favorite worlds regardless of age.

“At the end of the day, all you want is you want people to come in here and have a great time. Raise that awareness for everybody. Let people know that it is not just a select group. Not only is it for you but for your kids, because your kids will come in here and will see something they can relate to and they will love it too. It just gives you that bonding that memory with them.”

NerdinOut Con Founder/Promoter Brad Vigesaa

Vigesaa says he plans to host bigger future events so that there is much more for people to enjoy.

