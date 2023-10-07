Tracking seasonably cool temps and first frost potential

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Fall weather has officially arrived in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa this weekend and looks to stay a while. Conditions tonight will be chilly as temperatures fall into the low 40s. Sky conditions will be mainly cloudy with light northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Sunday will round out the weekend on a seasonably cool note as afternoon temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s and possibly even low 60s in northern Iowa. A mix of sun and clouds is expected with light southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Frost Forecast (KTTC)

Our area could see the chance for the first frost potential of the season. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid-30s Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday nights. Clear skies, calm to light winds, and temperatures between 32° and 37° create the perfect environment for frost to form. If you want to keep your plants alive a little longer, you’ll want to make sure to either cover them with sheets and blankets or bring them indoors.

Temperatures will continue to remain below average as we head into the new work week. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-50s Monday and Tuesday with light winds. The warmest day of the week is expected to be Wednesday as temperatures climb into the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected for the first half of the week.

We are keeping an eye on our next rain chance, which is set to arrive later just ahead of the weekend. Isolated to scattered rain showers are possible Thursday into the weekend with temperatures staying below normal in the low 50s.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

