Rochester veteran hockey program aims to foster camaraderie, looking for new members

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – For some veterans, the transition from military to civilian life can be difficult, there are organizations to help them in this process.

The Minnesota Warriors Hockey program prioritizes using ice time as a catalyst for fostering camaraderie and community spirit, as well as providing essential assistance to veterans facing the unique challenges of reintegrating into civilian life.

The organization has teams across the state, including one in Rochester.

“We started getting together then we did get an official designation for the Rochester area with the number of guys we had down here, and then we’ve been working with them for the last year, year and a half to be part of that Warriors group,” Warriors Board Member David Hansen said.

The Rochester-based team holds practices and scrimmages on Wednesdays at Graham Arena Complex. The team gives veterans a chance to play a game they love, alongside others that have a similar background.

“Just coming back from the military it’s really hard, and not having the support system where you can talk to someone who really understands, is really key, and having an organization like this and people you can go up to and have that communication and not be judged or looked differently upon because you’re having that conversation with them is really important and it has been for me.”

“In the military we can have conversations and it’s the same, as if my generation of guys and the next generation of guys that come through,” Warriors Board Member David Hansen said. “We can all talk to we all have the same feelings; we all still have the same backgrounds, and it’s fun it really does help.”

The team is open to any and all veterans, whether they have been playing hockey all their lives or are new to the sport.

“Really no skill no age, no equipment needs, requirements, if you are interested in playing hockey or even just hanging out with us, because you need a group of brothers from the military to hang out with, that’s what were here for,” Minnesota Warriors Rochester Team Captain Dustin Draeger said.

The organization also receives support from the Hendrickson Foundation as well as USA Hockey.

If you’re interested in learning more or potentially joining the team, email info-rochester@mnwarriors.org.

