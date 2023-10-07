Oktoberfest suicide prevention event draws crowd in Rochester

By Matt Rineer
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Suicide is a tragedy that has affected numerous people, and several businesses in Rochester have come together to raise awareness.

The Haley Comfort Systems hosted its 3rd annual Oktoberfest Event to raise money for suicide prevention on Saturday from 12pm to 8 pm.

This event saw 285 baskets as part of a silent auction, as well as a variety of Oktoberfest themed food, drinks and activities for the people attending.

The businesses involved have each been affected by suicide and have been hosting this event to help create a save environment as well as to show support for those who have also been affected.

“As a company we actually lost a family member and someone who worked for Haleys to suicide, and it’s always been near and dear to our hearts. With the other building members in here, Active PT, Chip Shots, Purple Goat. Everybody has lost someone to suicide unfortunately, and it was something that we knew was a bigger problem and we wanted to be able to create awareness and create a space where it’s okay to talk about.”

Haley's Marketing Manager Nicole Haley

All proceeds from the event go towards The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7.

