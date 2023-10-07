Mostly Cloudy conditions and below average temperatures for the weekend

First frost of the season is likely early next week
David's Saturday Morning Forecast
By David Burgett
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Overcast skies and near-average low temperatures persisted through the early morning hours in southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Today’s forecast is expected to be mostly cloudy throughout the day with winds out of the northwest at 9-11 mph. Cloudy conditions will be around through the overnight hours with temperatures in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy throughout the morning and will decrease to be partly cloudy throughout the afternoon hours.

Day Planner
Day Planner(KTTC)
Weekend Outlook
Weekend Outlook(KTTC)

Early this coming week there is a good chance we can see the first frost in the forecast. Overnight low temperatures will continuously drop into the lower 30s by Wednesday morning. There is a possibility of frost in some areas throughout the overnight hours on Sunday into Monday, but frost will likely be on Monday night into Tuesday morning and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Frost typically forms with clear skies, light winds, and temperatures ranging from 37 to 32 degrees.

Frost Forecast
Frost Forecast(KTTC)

Below-average high temperatures will continue to stick around through this coming week with our next rain chances on early Thursday morning into Friday for some isolated showers at the moment. There is a lot of sunshine in the forecast over the next five days, so enjoy the fall weather because sweater weather is finally here.

Seven Day Forecast
Seven Day Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested for possessing drugs in his vehicle in Rochester Tuesday night.
Car drug bust in Rochester Tuesday night
Fire
One taken to hospital after Eyota house fire
Steven Hart
Rochester man found guilty for shooting 15-year-old
handcuffs
Arrest made in Olmsted County Fairgrounds shooting Labor Day weekend
A pedestrian walks past a sign for the Iowa Caucuses on a downtown skywalk, in Des Moines,...
Iowa Democrats announce plan for January caucus with delayed results in attempt to keep leadoff spot

Latest News

David's Saturday Morning Forecast
David's Saturday Morning Forecast
Weekend outlook
Chilly and sunny weekend; Frost potential early next week
Sarah's 6pm Friday forecast - 10/6/23
Sarah's 6pm Friday forecast - 10/6/23
KTTC News at Noon
David Noon Forecast