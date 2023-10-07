Mostly Cloudy conditions and below average temperatures for the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Overcast skies and near-average low temperatures persisted through the early morning hours in southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Today’s forecast is expected to be mostly cloudy throughout the day with winds out of the northwest at 9-11 mph. Cloudy conditions will be around through the overnight hours with temperatures in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy throughout the morning and will decrease to be partly cloudy throughout the afternoon hours.

Day Planner (KTTC)

Weekend Outlook (KTTC)

Early this coming week there is a good chance we can see the first frost in the forecast. Overnight low temperatures will continuously drop into the lower 30s by Wednesday morning. There is a possibility of frost in some areas throughout the overnight hours on Sunday into Monday, but frost will likely be on Monday night into Tuesday morning and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Frost typically forms with clear skies, light winds, and temperatures ranging from 37 to 32 degrees.

Frost Forecast (KTTC)

Below-average high temperatures will continue to stick around through this coming week with our next rain chances on early Thursday morning into Friday for some isolated showers at the moment. There is a lot of sunshine in the forecast over the next five days, so enjoy the fall weather because sweater weather is finally here.

Seven Day Forecast (KTTC)

