Families get a closer look at Soldiers Field construction

Families get a closer look at Soldiers Field construction
Families get a closer look at Soldiers Field construction(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The renovations to Soldiers field began on September 18th, and Rochester families got to get an up closer look at the progress.

This construction is part of a $22 million project that includes new walking trails, an aquatic center and an inclusive, expanded playground.

The free event had hands-on activities that included use tools for digging in the sand for children, as well as lawn games around the park.

“We can bring families right into the construction projects in our downtown, so they get a chance to learn about the attributes and the different parts of the project so as they get complete, they’re a little bit more aware about what’s going on and along the way have some fun.”

DMC Director of Community Engagement and Experience Jamie Rothe

The city said they expect to see some of these improvements opening up in the spring, with the swimming areas being opened by next summer.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested for possessing drugs in his vehicle in Rochester Tuesday night.
Car drug bust in Rochester Tuesday night
Steven Hart
Rochester man found guilty for shooting 15-year-old
Fire
One taken to hospital after Eyota house fire
handcuffs
Arrest made in Olmsted County Fairgrounds shooting Labor Day weekend
Brock Bergey and Charles Kelley join KTTC anchor lineup.
New faces join KTTC anchor lineup

Latest News

Oktoberfest suicide prevention event draws crowd in Rochester
Oktoberfest suicide prevention event draws crowd in Rochester
Oktoberfest suicide prevention event draws crowd in Rochester
Rochester veteran hockey program aims to foster camaraderie, looking for new members
Rochester veteran hockey program aims to foster camaraderie, looking for new members
Jack Colwell in the booth of KWNG 106 hosting his four-hour morning show, "Jacked Up".
Action Jack's Quest to 3,000