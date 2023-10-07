Families get a closer look at Soldiers Field construction

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The renovations to Soldiers field began on September 18th, and Rochester families got to get an up closer look at the progress.

This construction is part of a $22 million project that includes new walking trails, an aquatic center and an inclusive, expanded playground.

The free event had hands-on activities that included use tools for digging in the sand for children, as well as lawn games around the park.

“We can bring families right into the construction projects in our downtown, so they get a chance to learn about the attributes and the different parts of the project so as they get complete, they’re a little bit more aware about what’s going on and along the way have some fun.”

The city said they expect to see some of these improvements opening up in the spring, with the swimming areas being opened by next summer.

