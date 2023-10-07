“Action Jack” Colwell’s quest for 3,000

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – “What really attracted me to the Red Wing area was the fact that it was close to the Twin Cities,” began Jack. It was also close to Rochester though, and also the fact that for the first time, I’d have a chance to do high school hockey.”

When Jack first started at KWNG 106 FM in June of 2000, he primarily covered Goodhue Athletics.

“When they won their first football state football championship in 2003, that was a tremendous moment,” claimed Jack. “When they won back-to-back girls basketball championships in 2016 and 2017 under Coach Wieme, that would be right up there with it.”

“That’s part of what makes him great. He does… He has fun following his teams and everything he does. So, I think that’s why he does such a great job,” stated Coach Josh Wieme following Jack’s most memorable Goodhue games.

Those memories of Jack’s mean a great deal because he’s called over 2,500 games in his career. His first was in June 1984.

“When I hit 1,000 that’s where it kind of took off, and I thought, well, why not go for 2,000? Now, why not go for 3,000?” recalled Colwell.

Tonight, Jack called Stewartville vs. Red Wing football or game 2,710. Earlier this year, a medical diagnosis has been an obstacle in his quest for 3,000.

“I was officially diagnosed with bile duct cancer in March of this year, although the journey towards that prognosis was months earlier,” spoke Jack.

Now as the primary voice for Red Wing Athletics, he is invaluable to KWNG and priceless to the community.

“Going as far as he can, being passionate about everything he does, and he will go until he can’t anymore,” said Shannon Harrell, KWNG’s general manager.

Red Wing Girls basketball coach, Peter Johnson said, “His span in Red Wing I think is much greater than just the athletics as well. I think you look at the things he’s done at the radio station ad how much through the community his voice is heard, I think it’s a big span. I think it’s pretty big around Red Wing.”

“He set his foothills here in Red Wing. He wanted to raise his family here. He and his wife love it here in town, and he’s had such a positive impact with that decision. I remember talking to him about it many years ago that he had different opportunities, but chose to stay in Red Wing, and the Red Wing athletes are grateful for that choice,” ended Paul Johnson, Red Wing baseball coach.

Jack will continue to call games for KWNG 106. Described as the “energizer bunny” of the office, broadcasting is his oxygen.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.