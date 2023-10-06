“Testify: Americana Slavery Today” photo gallery opens at Rochester Public Library

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – “Testify: Americana Slavery Today” photo gallery recently opened at Rochester Public Library.

Former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice and NFL Hall of Famer Justice Alan Page and his family created and debuted the exhibit back in 2018.

It highlights the family’s collection of African American art and artifacts related to slavery and segregation. There is a physical collection, but this version is large-format, high-resolution photos of the art and artifacts.

The gallery is traveling between different libraries all throughout the state, and now it’s in Rochester.

Bringing the exhibit to RPL was made possible through the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Library Legacy Fund, the regional library system SELCO and the Diane and Alan Page Foundation.

“It is representing history. If I could read a quote from Justice Page, “Before reconciliation, there must be truth and the truth can be ugly, but we cannot reconcile and move forward if an increasingly louder group of people continue to deflect, minimize and sweep history under the rug,” RPL head of reference Sara Patalita said.

The gallery is free and open to the public until October 30. It’s on the second floor of the library.

Additionally, there is a film screening of “The Right to Read” this weekend. It’s put on by the library’s literacy program “Reading Champions” as well as Rochester Public Schools.

It’s about an Oakland-based NAACP activist who fought for child education and literacy rights. That’s happening this Saturday in the library auditorium at 4 p.m..

