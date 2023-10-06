Small communities in need of volunteer firefighters

By Matt Rineer
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSTRANDER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many small towns across the state are experiencing a need for volunteer firefighters, including Ostrander.

As the staff becomes thinner, it has become more and more difficult for these towns to have services readily available when the worst happens.

“Just because, during the day, there is not enough people here, and even on the nights and weekends, it’s difficult to bring everybody in. A lot of our volunteers own their own business, have multiple jobs. So, it’s always a threat,” Ostrander Fire Department Chief Jason Rice said.

Rice said although the department staff is steady at the moment, retirements could cause issues down the line. He added how he feels the younger generations’ lack of interest in this field could be part of this problem.

“Just that I wish a younger generation or whatever you want to call it, would be more willing to give up their time for the community. Community is what holds this country together and without that, this is what happens. You lose small town everything, whether its fire department or EMS services. It’s a struggle no matter where you are.”

Ostrander Fire Department Chief Jason Rice

If you’re interested in volunteering your time with the Ostrander Fire Department, call the city office at 507-657-2505.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical Examiner’s Office releases Madeline Kingsbury autopsy report, several details “unknown”
UPDATE: Additional information sent to PEM parents over student misconduct
Car accident at 55th street & West Frontage Rd
Two people taken to hospital after crash at 55th Street & West Frontage Rd
The federal government is planning a nationwide test of the emergency alert system Wednesday...
National Emergency Alert Test at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday
A man was arrested for possessing drugs in his vehicle in Rochester Tuesday night.
Car drug bust in Rochester Tuesday night

Latest News

First event at assisi heights
St. Francis of Assisi teams up with Dakota tribe in land acknowledgement ceremony
Rochester hosts Emerging Developers Expo
Rochester hosts Emerging Developer Expo
Local auto repair shop giving back to the community
Local auto repair shop gives back to the community
Grand Opening at Park Place Motor Cars