Rochester man found guilty for shooting 15-year-old

The proposed legislation would allow the conviction of people sleeping on county owned property
The proposed legislation would allow the conviction of people sleeping on county owned property(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man was found guilty after a weeklong jury trial of shooting a 15-year-old boy in March of 2022.

66-year-old Steven Hart was convicted of shooting the boy in the leg after the boy had ran through his backyard and a confrontation ensued.

The jury found Hart guilty on both charges of First and Second-Degree Assault.

Sentencing with be December 15th.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical Examiner’s Office releases Madeline Kingsbury autopsy report, several details “unknown”
A man was arrested for possessing drugs in his vehicle in Rochester Tuesday night.
Car drug bust in Rochester Tuesday night
UPDATE: Additional information sent to PEM parents over student misconduct
Car accident at 55th street & West Frontage Rd
Two people taken to hospital after crash at 55th Street & West Frontage Rd
The impacted product was distributed to Costco warehouse locations between Sept. 8-28 across...
Voluntary recall issued for protein powder sold at Costco

Latest News

handcuffs
Arrest made in Olmsted County Fairgrounds shooting Labor Day weekend
Midwest Tailgate: Century High School Homecoming Parade
A pedestrian walks past a sign for the Iowa Caucuses on a downtown skywalk, in Des Moines,...
Iowa Democrats announce plan for January caucus with delayed results in attempt to keep leadoff spot
Fire
One taken to hospital after Eyota house fire