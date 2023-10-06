Rochester man found guilty for shooting 15-year-old

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man was found guilty after a weeklong jury trial of shooting a 15-year-old boy in March of 2022.

66-year-old Steven Hart was convicted of shooting the boy in the leg after the boy had ran through his backyard and a confrontation ensued.

The jury found Hart guilty on both charges of First and Second-Degree Assault.

Sentencing with be December 15th.

