Rochester hosts Emerging Developer Expo

By Matt Rineer
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two Discovery Square was the site of the 2023 Rochester Emerging Developer Expo on Thursday afternoon.

In partnership with The Greater Minnesota Housing Fund, the expo ran from 10 am to 2 pm.

This event was to help BIPOC real estate investors and developers in the Rochester area network, as well as provide them with information and resources from partners.

This expo was inspired by similar events in other cities, with a focus on helping to create an inclusive and diverse development industry.

“And to be able to access these different training programs, and funding programs that some of these organizations offer,” DMC Equitable Development Coordinator Wafa Elkhalifa said. “So, we hope our community members benefit from what we are sharing with them today, and hopefully we get to grow a cohort of emerging developers here in Rochester.”

Some of the organizations at the expo included the City of Rochester, Coalition for Rochester Area Housing, Olmsted County, Rochester Area Foundation, and others.

