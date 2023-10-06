Rochester dental center provides free care on World Smile Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The first Friday in October is World Smile Day and some people in Rochester have an extra reason to smile.

Not everyone can afford the dental care they need. Friday KTTC stopped by a special outreach at Northwest Dental Group. People were waiting in line for free dental services.

The team at Northwest Dental Group provided one service per patient including cleaning, fillings or extractions.

If the patient needed something else done, they could go back in line for a second opportunity.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.