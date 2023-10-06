Rochester dental center provides free care on World Smile Day

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The first Friday in October is World Smile Day and some people in Rochester have an extra reason to smile.

Not everyone can afford the dental care they need. Friday KTTC stopped by a special outreach at Northwest Dental Group. People were waiting in line for free dental services.

The team at Northwest Dental Group provided one service per patient including cleaning, fillings or extractions.

If the patient needed something else done, they could go back in line for a second opportunity.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical Examiner’s Office releases Madeline Kingsbury autopsy report, several details “unknown”
A man was arrested for possessing drugs in his vehicle in Rochester Tuesday night.
Car drug bust in Rochester Tuesday night
UPDATE: Additional information sent to PEM parents over student misconduct
Car accident at 55th street & West Frontage Rd
Two people taken to hospital after crash at 55th Street & West Frontage Rd
The impacted product was distributed to Costco warehouse locations between Sept. 8-28 across...
Voluntary recall issued for protein powder sold at Costco

Latest News

The first Friday in October is World Smile Day and some people in Rochester have an extra...
Rochester dental center provides free care on World Smile Day
They will be voting to ratify the contract on Monday.
Hormel Foods union workers reach tentative agreement
Union workers at Hormel Foods in Austin have reached a tentative agreement Wednesday night with...
Hormel Foods union workers reach tentative agreement
“Testify: Americana Slavery Today” photo gallery recently opened at Rochester Public Library.
Testify exhibit at RPL, Darian Leddy reports