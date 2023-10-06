One taken to hospital after Eyota house fire

Fire
Fire(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEAR EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – A 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a house fire on County Road 9 East near the edge of Eyota.

Olmsted County Deputies and Eyota Fire was called to the scene around 7:20 p.m. Thursday evening.

When they arrived, deputies found heavy, white smoke coming out of the front door of a duplex with the 39-year-old laying on his stomach coughing in the front yard and others gathered around him.

The residents were cooking garlic bread when it caught fire, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

The victim used a fire extinguisher to semi-successfully put out the flames but inhaled too much smoke, prompting being taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Authorities say the fire was contained to mainly the oven.

No estimation on damages but OCSO believes it is minimal.

