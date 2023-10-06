New faces join KTTC anchor lineup

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two new faces will be bringing you the news on-air at KTTC.

Brock Bergey joined the KTTC News team on Sept. 25. He will be anchoring the 5pm newscast Monday through Friday, taking over for Caitlin Alexander. Alexander will stay on the 6pm and 10pm weeknight newscasts with Tom Overlie and assumes the role of executive producer.

Brock grew up on his family’s farm outside of Canton and graduated from Mabel-Canton High School. He is no stranger to the news desk, having worked at stations on the other side of the Mississippi in La Crosse, Madison and Wausau.

Brock takes over the 5pm newscast full-time on Oct. 9.

Charles Kelley joined the KTTC News team on Sept. 18. He will be anchoring KTTC News Today Weekends and FOX47 News at 9am. Olivia Prondzinski has been anchoring those shows for the last several months. She will move to evening reporter Monday through Friday.

Charles was born and raised in the suburbs of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee majoring in broadcast journalism with a certificate in digital arts & culture. As a journalism student, Charles has the opportunity to intern at The Morning Blend at TMJ4 in Milwaukee where he had opportunities to fill-in host for the live daily talk show. Through his journalism program, he traveled to Puerto Rico in spring of 2022 with nine other students to report on issues ranging from statehood to power outages where he got to interview Senator María de Lourdes Santiago.

Charles will start anchoring weekend morning newscasts Oct. 7 & 8.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brock and Charles to the newsroom and excited for you, the viewers, to get to know them as we have,” said KTTC News Director Michael Oder.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.