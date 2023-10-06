Midwest Tailgate Grilling Recipes

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Jim Nicholas of Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill and Christy Buchan of Destination Bar-B-Q were LIVE for the Century High School Homecoming game Friday.

Each week, Midwest Tailgate will visit a local high school ahead of the football game and present ideas for cooking up your own tailgate.

Watch Jim and Christy create some great recipes for your next tailgate or for any occasion. Recipes below.

Christy’s S’more-Tilla INGREDIENTS  Flour Tortilla’s  Peanut Butter  Nutella  Mini Marshmallows  Mini Chocolate Chips  Anything else you would put on a S’more INSTRUCTIONS 1. Spread peanut butter over one tortilla 2. Sprinkle a handful or 2 😉 of mini chocolate chips on the peanut butter 3. Sprinkle marshmallows over the top of the peanut butter and chocolate chips to your liking 4. Take another tortilla and spread Nutella on one side and put on top of the peanut butter, chocolate chips and marshmallow 5. Put on griddle and cook until tortilla is brown, then flip and cook on the other side until browned. 6. Cut into triangle wedges and serve. Be careful as the filling will be hot!

Makes 12 sandwiches Buffalo chicken dip sliders. Ingredients: • 1.5# of chicken breast skinless (Thighs will work too) • All- purpose seasoning • 1/2 cup Frank's Original Red-Hot Sauce • 8 oz (250g) g block cream cheese, softened. • 1/2 cup sour cream • 1 cup cheddar-jack cheese • 1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese (optional to serve) • Celery salt • Garlic paste • 2 tbsp ranch seasoning • 2 teaspoons chives • Package of Hawaiian rolls • Melted butter Chicken breast 6 chicken Breast about 1.5 pounds Season with all-purpose Grill to completion and finely chopped. Filling recipes • 2 teaspoons minced garlic • 6 cooked chicken breast ( you can also use a rotisserie chicken and pull the meat from bones) • 1/2 cup Frank's Original Red-Hot Sauce • 8 oz package cream cheese, softened. • 1/2 cup sour cream • 1 cup cheddar-jack cheese • 1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese (optional to serve) • 2 teaspoons chives Mix all ingredients until incorporated Equipment: • Pellet Grill preheated to 400 degrees. • Aluminum pan 9x13 • Cutting board • Sharp knife • 2 Mixing bowl • Basting brush • Wooden spoon • Pan spray Procedure Remove buns from package and cut down middle to create a top and bottom bun Spray aluminum pan and place bottom portion of bun in sprayed pan Spread filling evenly across bottom and place top bun on top Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with celery salt Place loaded pan on top rack of smoker and 250 degrees and grill for 20-25 minutes Remove and pull mini sandwiches apart



