Midwest Tailgate: Century High School Homecoming Parade

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Midwest Access will be LIVE for Midwest Tailgate at Kellogg Middle School Friday for Century High School’s Homecoming Parade. The Century Panthers will take on John Marshall at 7 p.m.

Each week, Kamie Roesler will be visiting a local high school ahead of the football game that night talking with players, coaches, cheerleaders, band members, etc. to get you ready for the game. She also will be grilling at the big game and will share some recipes for your tailgate.

Midwest Tailgate is brought to you by Carpet One. Other sponsors for Midwest Tailgate include:

Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill, Destination Bar-B-Q, Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe and Zumbrota’s Flagship Chevrolet.

Recipe below from Jim Nicholas of Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill:

Makes 12 sandwiches Buffalo chicken dip sliders. Ingredients: • 1.5# of chicken breast skinless (Thighs will work too) • All- purpose seasoning • 1/2 cup Frank's Original Red-Hot Sauce • 8 oz (250g) g block cream cheese, softened. • 1/2 cup sour cream • 1 cup cheddar-jack cheese • 1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese (optional to serve) • Celery salt • Garlic paste • 2 tbsp ranch seasoning • 2 teaspoons chives • Package of Hawaiian rolls • Melted butter Chicken breast 6 chicken Breast about 1.5 pounds Season with all-purpose Grill to completion and finely chopped. Filling recipes • 2 teaspoons minced garlic • 6 cooked chicken breast ( you can also use a rotisserie chicken and pull the meat from bones) • 1/2 cup Frank's Original Red-Hot Sauce • 8 oz package cream cheese, softened. • 1/2 cup sour cream • 1 cup cheddar-jack cheese • 1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese (optional to serve) • 2 teaspoons chives Mix all ingredients until incorporated Equipment: • Pellet Grill preheated to 400 degrees. • Aluminum pan 9x13 • Cutting board • Sharp knife • 2 Mixing bowl • Basting brush • Wooden spoon • Pan spray Procedure Remove buns from package and cut down middle to create a top and bottom bun Spray aluminum pan and place bottom portion of bun in sprayed pan Spread filling evenly across bottom and place top bun on top Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with celery salt Place loaded pan on top rack of smoker and 250 degrees and grill for 20-25 minutes Remove and pull mini sandwiches apart

