Local auto repair shop gives back to the community

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – For the last five years, Tilson’s Auto Repair has been giving back to the community of Rochester through its non-profit organizations.

Since 2018, Tilson’s has donated two dollars for every car it services during the quarter. These donations go back into supporting a non-profit in town.

For this quarter, it has partnered with Camp Companion, an organization that provides shelter and food for homeless animals in the area.

“Rescue animals need homes. They need shelter, and I’m a pet guy. I love cats, dogs, my family’s always had pets,” Tilson’s Auto Repair Owner Ben Tilson said. “Like I said there are so many organizations out there. So, it’s just another avenue and another non-profit to support, so were just trying to support them all.”

Over the last five years, Tilson’s Auto Repair has donated more than $10,000 to 16 different local non-profits.

