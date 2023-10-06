Local auto repair shop gives back to the community

By Matt Rineer
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – For the last five years, Tilson’s Auto Repair has been giving back to the community of Rochester through its non-profit organizations.

Since 2018, Tilson’s has donated two dollars for every car it services during the quarter. These donations go back into supporting a non-profit in town.

For this quarter, it has partnered with Camp Companion, an organization that provides shelter and food for homeless animals in the area.

“Rescue animals need homes. They need shelter, and I’m a pet guy. I love cats, dogs, my family’s always had pets,” Tilson’s Auto Repair Owner Ben Tilson said. “Like I said there are so many organizations out there. So, it’s just another avenue and another non-profit to support, so were just trying to support them all.”

Over the last five years, Tilson’s Auto Repair has donated more than $10,000 to 16 different local non-profits.

If you’re interested in learning more about Camp Companion, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical Examiner’s Office releases Madeline Kingsbury autopsy report, several details “unknown”
UPDATE: Additional information sent to PEM parents over student misconduct
Car accident at 55th street & West Frontage Rd
Two people taken to hospital after crash at 55th Street & West Frontage Rd
The federal government is planning a nationwide test of the emergency alert system Wednesday...
National Emergency Alert Test at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday
A man was arrested for possessing drugs in his vehicle in Rochester Tuesday night.
Car drug bust in Rochester Tuesday night

Latest News

First event at assisi heights
St. Francis of Assisi teams up with Dakota tribe in land acknowledgement ceremony
Rochester hosts Emerging Developers Expo
Rochester hosts Emerging Developer Expo
Small communities in need of volunteer fire fighters
Small communities in need of volunteer firefighters
Grand Opening at Park Place Motor Cars