Hormel Foods union workers reach tentative agreement

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Union workers at Hormel Foods in Austin have reached a tentative agreement Wednesday night with the company after ongoing negotiations. They will be voting to ratify the contract on Monday.

Details of the tentative agreement have not yet been publicly shared and are being brought to union members first.

Last month, workers rejected an offer from the company.

The local 663 union released a statement saying in part quote:

“We are grateful for the strength our coworkers showed throughout this bargaining process to keep our voices heard.”

The union represents more than 17,000 employees in meat packing and processing, food preparation, food manufacturing and healthcare in Minnesota.

